OPP investigate Tecumseh home invasion allegedly involving firearm
Police are investigating a home invasion where two masked suspects allegedly entered a Tecumseh residence with a firearm.
OPP in Tecumseh responded to the report on Chornoby Crescent around 1 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the victim reported that two masked men entered her home at around 1 p.m. The victim said there was also a firearm involved.
There were no injuries reported.
The suspects are described as men wearing dark jackets and dark masks covering their faces. One suspect was also wearing a yellow safety vest, police say.
The investigation is ongoing and police are seeking the public’s assistance.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com
