

CTV Windsor





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after an elderly woman was struck by a vehicle and knocked to the ground in Kingsville.

OPP say the woman was crossing Main Street East at the time, and the driver did get out of the vehicle for a moment, yelling at the woman, and then left the scene.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on December 21.

The woman was treated for minor injuries.

The vehicle is described as a grey or silver sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.