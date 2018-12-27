OPP investigate hit and run in Kingsville
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 7:01PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 28, 2018 8:29AM EST
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after an elderly woman was struck by a vehicle and knocked to the ground in Kingsville.
OPP say the woman was crossing Main Street East at the time, and the driver did get out of the vehicle for a moment, yelling at the woman, and then left the scene.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. on December 21.
The woman was treated for minor injuries.
The vehicle is described as a grey or silver sport utility vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.