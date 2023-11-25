OPP investigate crash involving transport truck on 401

OPP say there was no serious injuries after a transport truck collided with the centre median on the Highway 401 in Chatham on Friday.

Emergency services responded to the single vehicle collision around 5:14 p.m. on the eastbound 401 near the 103 km marker.

There were no serious injuries reported by the lone occupant of the truck.

#ElginOPP(CK Det.) is investigating a single-vehicle collision on the E/B #HWY401 near the 103KM involving a transport truck. No serious injuries reported. E/B Lanes closed, traffic diverted at Kent Bridge Road. Road closure estimated to be 2hrs for vehicle removal. ^bp pic.twitter.com/sukxMHrkvx — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 24, 2023

The eastbound 401 was closed for about an hour and a half to allow for investigation and vehicle removal. Traffic was diverted off the highway at Kent Bridge Road.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information, who may have seen the truck before the collision, who observed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the collision can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS) or www.stthomas-elgincrimestoppers.ca