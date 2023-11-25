WINDSOR
Windsor

    • OPP investigate crash involving transport truck on 401

    OPP

    OPP say there was no serious injuries after a transport truck collided with the centre median on the Highway 401 in Chatham on Friday.

    Emergency services responded to the single vehicle collision around 5:14 p.m. on the eastbound 401 near the 103 km marker.

    There were no serious injuries reported by the lone occupant of the truck.

    The eastbound 401 was closed for about an hour and a half to allow for investigation and vehicle removal. Traffic was diverted off the highway at Kent Bridge Road.

    Police continue to investigate the crash.

    Anyone with information, who may have seen the truck before the collision, who observed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the collision can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS) or www.stthomas-elgincrimestoppers.ca 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News