

CTV Windsor





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after an elderly woman was struck by a vehicle and knocked to the ground, in Kingsville, on December 21st.

OPP say the woman was crossing Main Street East at the time, and the driver did get out of the vehicle for a moment, yelling at the woman, and then left the scene.

It happened around 12:30 p.m.

The woman was treated for minor injuries.

The vehicle is described as a grey or silver sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.