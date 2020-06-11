WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Essex County OPP detachment commander said he’s “immensely proud” of the officers and civilians who have served in Leamington.

Insp. Glenn Miller issued a statement issued Thursday, after Tuesday’s decision by Leamington Council to end its policing agreement with the OPP.

"As Essex County OPP Detachment Commander, I wish to express my sincere appreciation and unwavering support for the hard work, commitment to the community and dedication our officers display every day in providing professional policing services to the citizens of Leamington,” said Miller.

In December of last year, the municipality renewed its contract with the OPP, while expressing some dissatisfaction with the level of service. It was a three-year deal, with an option to withdraw after one-year.

The OPP would continue to police the town until June of 2021.

“We look forward to fulfilling our obligations as outlined in the present agreement," added Miller.

The municipality will now consider policing alternatives.