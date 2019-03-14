

CTV Windsor





A 39-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after a two stolen vehicles were recovered within 6 hours of each other.

OPP report on Wednesday, March 13, police in Chatham recovered two stolen vehicles on Highway 401.

Officers identified a male suspect at a nearby truck stop. The man was wanted on a warrant from elsewhere in Ontario and was arrested at the scene.

Police report the suspect was in possession of both stolen vehicles.

David Raymond Dabor, 39, of Windsor is charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

Dabor is set to appear in a Chatham court on April 5.