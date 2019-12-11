TECUMSEH, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are thanking the public for their help identifying a suspect in several Tecumseh break-ins, but they haven’t found him yet.

The break and enters took place in the early morning hours of Dec. 9.

Police say the suspect forcibly entered three business establishments around 5 a.m., two in the 13000 block of Tecumseh Road and another in the 300 block of Manning Road.

Once inside, the suspect removed a quantity of merchandise from each business and fled the area. Also stolen from one business was a collection of toys to be donated to area families in need.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Essex County detachment at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.