Police have identified the pedestrian killed after being hit by a tractor trailer in Tecumseh.

David O’Connor, 39, of Tecumseh died at an area hospital after being struck around 9 p.m. on Monday.

The incident happened on Essex County Road 46.

The road was closed between the Sexton Side Road and County Road 17 for approximately 7 hours as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators completed the investigation.

The vehicle driver was not injured in the crash.

The OPP say charges are not anticipated.