Essex County OPP have released the name of a 39-year-old Leamington man who died in a crash on New Year’s Eve.

Police say Michael Martin was killed in the two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 in Leamington around 8:10 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Martin was the lone occupant in a Ford SUV when involved in a collision with a Dodge mini-van taxi cab.

The driver of the taxi and four passengers were transported to an area hospital with injuries varying from minor to serious.

Highway 77 between Essex County Road 18 and Mersea Road 5 was closed for several hours as the collision was investigated.

Charges are not anticipated.