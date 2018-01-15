

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are releasing the name of the passenger who died from injuries sustained from an ATV crash in Lakeshore.

The crash happened at Lakeshore Road 303 around 5 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Carolyn Cook, 43, of Lakeshore was the passenger on an ATV when it struck a bridge on Big Creek at Lakeshore Road 303.

The driver, a 23-year-old Lakeshore man was not injured.

Police say charges are not anticipated.