Essex County OPP are releasing the name of the passenger who died from injuries sustained from an ATV crash in Lakeshore.

The crash happened at Lakeshore Road 303 around 5 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Carolyn Cook, 43, of Lakeshore was the passenger on an ATV when it struck a bridge on Big Creek at Lakeshore Road 303.

The driver, a 23-year-old Lakeshore man was not injured.

Police say charges are not anticipated.  