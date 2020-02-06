ESSEX, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are releasing the name of a 58-year-old Essex man who died after a crash in Colchester.

Officers were called to the single-vehicle collision on Wednesday around 12 p.m.

Police say William Weathers died when the vehicle pickup truck he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree near the intersection of County Road 50 and Dunn Road.

The OPP's Technical Collision Investigation unit attended and the intersection was closed for several hours as the investigation was completed.