OPP identify 41-year-old Chatham man killed in hit-and-run crash

Elgin County OPP have identified the victim in a fail-to-remain collision following an investigation that began in September.

Police identified the deceased as Matthew Hewer, 41, of Chatham.

OPP continue to investigate the events that led to the discovery of the man on Highway 40 between Pine Line and Eberts Line in Sept. 19.

Investigators are looking to speak with any member of the public who may have observed a northbound white hatchback passenger vehicle or an individual walking in the area on Sept. 19, between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.stthomascrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.