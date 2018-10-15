

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP continued their distracted driving enforcement campaign over the weekend, this time focusing on Leamington.

Officers handed out a total of 26 cell phone violations on Saturday and Sunday as part of Operation "STATS".

OPP members were in the area of Erie Street and Oak Street, using a plain clothes officer as a "spotter" and several intercepting patrol officers processing violators.

Essex County OPP have processed over 270 violations since the campaign began on Sept. 17.

Police are reminding drivers that simply holding a cell phone or other electronic device while driving is against the law.

On Jan. 1, 2019, penalties for distracted driving will increase to a fine of up to $1,000, three demerit points and a three-day driver's licence suspension.