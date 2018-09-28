

CTV Windsor





Provincial police are reminding drivers to buckle up as they prepare for the fall seatbelt campaign.

OPP say they have investigated 34 road fatalities so far this year in which the victims were reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

There were 30 such deaths at this time last year (2017), with lack of occupant restraint being linked to 49 deaths by the end of the year.

Drivers and passengers are being reminded that air bags do not replace seat belts and are designed to work with seat belts, not instead of them.

Police say when a frontal collision launches vehicle occupants toward the steering wheel, dashboard or windshield - even at low speeds, without a seat belt the outcome can be catastrophic even if the air bag deploys.

"Regardless of technological advances in vehicle safety, a seat belt remains your first line of defence and your best chance of surviving a collision,” says Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair. “While air bags are a second line of defence, they will not restrain you. Only your seat belt can hold you in place.”

During the campaign, the OPP will be highly visible throughout the province as they conduct education and enforcement initiatives aimed at getting people to buckle up and stay safe.