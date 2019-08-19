

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say they have found the body of a 25-year-old man who was reported missing after swimming in Lake St. Clair.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit assisted by the Essex County OPP marine unit has located the body of a LaSalle man.

Darren Castellan, 25, died while swimming off a boat that was anchored near Riverside Drive and Manning Road on Aug. 17.

An extensive search involving numerous Canadian and United States emergency services commenced shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.

The OPP's USRU attended the scene on Sunday initiating their search which resumed today resulting in the location of the deceased.