

CTV Windsor





The OPP are crediting an alert citizen for helping to arrest an alleged drunk driver in Tecumseh.

Police say they responded to a traffic complaint originating on Essex County Road 42 around 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 15.

The caller said a vehicle driving erratically left the roadway, narrowly missing a mailbox and a guardrail on Essex County Road 19, near Highway 401.

Police say they located the vehicle in Lakeshore and the driver exhibited signs of impairment.

Jaren Reid, 23, of Windsor is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle over 80 milligrams of alcohol.

Police suspended his driver's licence and impounded the vehicle.