OPP cracking down on stunt drivers on Highway 3

Essex County OPP are cracking down on speeders in the construction zone on Highway 3 in Essex.

A 42-year-old Windsor resident was stopped for driving 122 km/h in a 60 km/h construction zone.

A 35-year-old Leamington resident was stopped for driving 118km/h in a 60 km/h construction zone.

“We have told you that our officers are out there. Don't be surprised when you get pulled over,” said a social media post from OPP on Friday.

Both drivers had their licences suspended for 30 days and vehicles impounded for 14 days.

“Construction workers are working to make the roads better for everyone. Please slow down and drive with care in construction zones,” said police