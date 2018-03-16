

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP continue to crack down on speeders.

Police say an officer was conducting radar enforcement on Highway 401 near Queens Line around 1 a.m. on Thursday when they observed an eastbound vehicle travelling more than 160 km/hr.

Jesse Bysma, 25, of Chatham was charged with racing a motor vehicle.

His driver's licence was suspended and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

He will appear in court on April 19 to answer to the charge.

The OPP say another vehicle was stopped for speeding on St. Clair Road around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the officer found the driver had been drinking alcohol. A roadside test was conducted and the woman registered an "Alert", which resulted in an immediate three-day driving suspension. The motor vehicle was towed from the scene.

Zdenka Danielova, 40, of Wallaceburg was also charged with speeding.

Chatham-Kent Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is actively monitoring the "Big 4" driving behaviours; impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seatbelt usage.