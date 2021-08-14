LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police continue to search for a missing 57-year-old Windsor, Ont. boater on Lake Erie after their vessel capsized last weekend near Rondeau Park.

On Aug. 6 around 9:20 a.m., emergency crews were notified regarding an overturned boat.

Later that morning, firefighters found an unresponsive person on the shoreline and was subsequently pronounced deceased.

A second person who was on the boat remains missing.

OPP continue to use boats, ATVs and helicopters, searching from Rondeau to Elgin County area and are being assisted by the Canadian Coast Guard.

Police say they will update the public once more information is available.