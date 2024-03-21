OPP confirm 'ordinance' found on Leamington road

OPP confirm an “ordinance” has been removed from a road in Leamington.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to Deer Run Road between Mersea Roads 19 and 21.

According to police, a passerby contacted police after they saw metal object in the middle of the road.

OPP contacted the Department of National Defence (DND) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit and members from the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden came to the scene removed the ordinance without incident.

The item was described as a mortar round and estimated to date back to the early 1950s.

An ordinance is defined as military supplies and can include weapons, ammunition, combat vehicles, maintenance tools and other military equipment.

If you see something that looks like a military ordinance, police said there are safety procedure you can follow to stay safe including, don’t touch it, make not of the location and leave, call 911.