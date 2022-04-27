OPP concludes investigation after human remains found near Kingsville

Essex County OPP have provided an update regarding human remains found near Kingsville, Ont. on Wednesday.

Police say that at approximately 2 p.m., officers attended to a location in Kingsville following a report of human remains found by an excavation crew working in the area.

After a thorough examination by a forensic anthropologist, police say the human remains are not part of a criminal investigation and are historic in nature.

The remains have been reported to the Registrar Funeral Burial and the Cremation Services of the Ministry of Government and Consumer services, and no further police investigation is needed.