OPP charge Windsor man in $25,000 Tecumseh jewellery theft

A 41-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after $25,000 in jewellery was reported stolen during a break-in in Tecumseh.

OPP responded to a report of a break and enter of a residence on Lesperance Road on Aug. 12, at 10:22 p.m.

The investigation determined that an individual attended the residence and knocked on the front door. When there was no answer, the individual gained access by damaging the rear door. Once inside jewelry was taken valued at over $25,000.

On Oct. 12, the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) made an arrest in relation the break and bnter.

The 41-year-old Windsor resident has been charged with:

Break, Enter dwelling house - commit indictable offence

Disguise with Intent

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice - Windsor.

If you have information in relation to this investigation, please contact the Essex OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile device. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.