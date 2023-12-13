WINDSOR
Windsor

    • OPP charge man related to Kingsville business break-in

    Essex County OPP are asking for help identifying an individual related to a break and enter in Kingsville. (Source: OPP) Essex County OPP are asking for help identifying an individual related to a break and enter in Kingsville. (Source: OPP)

    Essex County OPP have charged a Windsor man after a break-in at a Kingsville business last month.

    On Nov. 5, at approximately 5:03 a.m., OPP with the Kingsville Detachment responded to a report of a break and enter to a business on Division Street North.

    On Dec. 12, Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance the Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) Corporate Investigations has charged a Kingsville resident in connection with the break and enter.

    As a result, Jacob Todd Reaume, 32, of Windsor was arrested and charged with:

    • Break, Enter a place - with intent to commit indictable offence
    • Possession Break In Instruments
    • Disguise with Intent
    • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
    • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
    • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
    • Mischief - destroys or damages property

    The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice - Windsor on March 8, 2024, to answer to the charges.

    If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

