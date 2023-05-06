OPP charge driver in fatal Lakeshore collision

Lakeshore OPP has charged a driver following a fatal collision Saturday that claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman.

OPP, Lakeshore fire crews and paramedics responded to the two-vehicle crash around 2:04 p.m. on County Road 22, east of Wallace Line.

The OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team attended the scene to help officers with the investigation.

It was determined the two vehicles travelling along County Road 22 collided head on.

A 70-year-old Lakeshore woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

UPDATE to the collision on County Road 22 in the @TweetLakeshore



County Road 22 remains closed between Patillo Road and Old Tecumseh Road. ^sd#EssexCtyOPP pic.twitter.com/uZTzdnzb0A — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 6, 2023

County Road 22 was closed for several hours between Patillo Road and Old Tecumseh Road but has since been reopened.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated on scene and subsequently arrested.

The 35-year-old Lakeshore man has been charged with operation causing death, dangerous operation causing death and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)