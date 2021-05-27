WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are looking for help identifying two persons of interest after a break and enter at a Leamington home.

Officers were contacted about the incident on Robson Road on Wednesday around 5:45 p.m.

Between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., a man and woman parked a red older model Honda type vehicle in the laneway across the street from victim's residence and walked to the residence.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the vehicle and two persons of interest involved in this investigation which were observed at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.