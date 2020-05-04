WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a 34-year-old Windsor man following an incident in Tecumseh after a "suspicious" rental truck failed to stop.

Police say at around 10 a.m. Sunday, OPP officers initially responded to a "suspicious rental truck in Lakeshore," which was believed to be involved in an earlier motorcycle theft.

The rental truck was located by officers on County Road 22, but failed to stop and continued westbound.

The vehicle was stopped shortly after on Riverside Drive near Manning Road.

Several OPP members including the Emergency Response Team and canine unit were on the scene, but police said "at no time were there any public safety concerns."

While the investigation is ongoing, police say an additional suspect has been identified and further information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident are asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an online message at www.catchcrooks.com.