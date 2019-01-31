

A 27-year-old Essex man is charged after an OPP officer attended the scene of a vehicle in the ditch.

It happened off Scott Side Road in Lakeshore on Tuesday afternoon.

The officer discovered the driver had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Authorities say the driver became belligerent and aggressive with the officer after he was notified of the warrant and his pending arrest.

However, he complied and was placed under arrest.

He was charged with failing to comply with a recognizance.

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to return to a Windsor courtroom on February 27th.