OPP arrest man after allegedly breaking into Tecumseh business

A 34-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a Tecumseh business Wednesday night.

OPP in Tecumseh responded to the break and enter report around 9:47 a.m. When officers arrived, the business-owner said a man was spotted entering onto the property through a fence.

Police as well as members of the K9 unit and Emergency Response Team (ERT) responded to the scene.

The man was found and arrested after a K9 search of the area.

A 34-year-old Leamington man has been charged with breaking and entering and failing to comply with a probation order.

He was released from custody with a future court appearance.