WINDSOR ONT -- OPP are asking for the public to always make sure your vehicle has a scraper available and use it to completely clear the windows to allow for maximum visibility.

Police are also encouraging motorists to check weather and road conditions to allow extra time to travel to and from destinations. To decrease speed according to the weather conditions and to try and avoiding sudden breaking or accelerating police are recommending to use your full set of headlights every day during the winter months.

Consider the by-laws regarding idling vehicles and never leave your car unattended and running to warm up.