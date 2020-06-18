WINDSOR, ONT. -- The general manager of Vets Cabs says at peak periods there are about 100 vehicles on the road, which is about half of the fleet.

Walt Bezzina is not surprised as ridership is also reduced by half of what it would be normally.

“Drivers aren’t as busy as they would be normally as places like the airport and casino remain closed,” says Bezzina.

He reassures passengers new COVID-19 protocols have been put in place as plexiglass, or a sheet of plastic now separates the driver from the passenger.

Passengers can no longer ride up front with the driver.

Also vehicles are wiped down after every fare, especially high touch areas like door handles.

Bezzina is encouraging more of his drivers to return and asks passengers to be patient as drivers need more time clean surfaces before each ride.