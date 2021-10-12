Open Streets returns to Windsor this weekend

Windsor, Ont. -

The streets in Windsor across numerous neighbourhoods will be exclusive to pedestrians and closed to vehicles this Sunday for the annual Open Streets Windsor event.

Open Streets will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. across eight km of vehicle-free space to allow the community to enjoy a number of fun physical activities such as cycling, yoga, dancing and many others.

Drivers who are just looking to get from one area to the other along the event route during Open Streets will be able to cross at the following seven signalized intersections:

Goyeau Street at University Avenue East

McDougall Street at University Avenue East

Glengarry Avenue at University Avenue East

Parent Avenue at Wyandotte Street East

Gladstone Avenue at Wyandotte Street East

Lincoln Road at Wyandotte Street East

Walker Road at Wyandotte Street East

The streets will be closed from one hour before the event to one hour after (between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

The city has opened its streets to the community since 2016. This year’s route runs along Sandwich Street, Riverside Drive West, University Avenue West, Wyandotte Street East and Drouillard Road. Details for this year’s route are available online.

With Halloween creeping around the corner, participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes or mobility devices or wear costumes themselves.

Open Streets events are held in more than 100 North American cities to allow them to be used for various physical activities instead, for a list of what will be happening in Windsor visit www.openstreetswindsor.ca.