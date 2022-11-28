Open house planned to review traffic calming study online South National Street

Map of the traffic calming study area on South National Street in Windsor, Ont. (Source: City of Windsor) Map of the traffic calming study area on South National Street in Windsor, Ont. (Source: City of Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver