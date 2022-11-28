Open house planned to review traffic calming study online South National Street

The City of Windsor will be hosting a public open house next week to address calming measures along South National Street.

The city received a request for a traffic calming study in the area of South National St. between Pillette Road to Jefferson Boulevard.

The public open house will be held at the Windsor Public Library’s Riverside Branch on Monday, Dec. 5 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“The project team is interested in hearing the community’s comments, questions and concerns regarding the implementation of traffic calming in the study area,” a notice from the city said. “Comments and input gathered from the public and review agencies will be taken into consideration during the subsequent planning and design activities.”

The public is welcome to meet the project team, learn about the traffic calming process, learn about the results of the review, check out the draft traffic calming plan and offer input and feedback.