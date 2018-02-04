

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor is making plans to complete development of the Festival Plaza on the central waterfront and is asking for public input.

The plaza plays host to over 20 concerts and special events each year that are attended by thousands of residents and visitors.

Permanent building features, amenities, landscape greening and trails are all in the works to fulfill the vision set out for the plaza in the City’s Central Riverfront Implementation Plan.

An open house will be held on February 15from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at city hall to get input.