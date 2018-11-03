

The Canadian Press





More criticism is coming in over the Ford government's "Open for Business" signs near border crossings.

New Democrat Taras Natyshak says Ontarians would rather see the money go toward infrastructure, education or small business funding.

The opposition MP calls the signs a "cheesy exercise in sloganeering."



Premier Doug Ford unveiled the first sign Friday morning beneath the Blue Water Bridge near Sarnia.

The 25 blue-and-white signs that read "Welcome to Ontario: Open for Business" will cost taxpayers more than $106,000/