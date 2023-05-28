Open Air Weekends return to Amherstburg

The popular Open Air Weekend events kick off June 2, and continue every weekend until Labour Day.

New this year is a summer concert series and night markets. Back by popular demand is “Bagpipes in the Burg,” yoga in the park, and Play Amherstburg children’s programming.

“Open Air Weekends continues to gain popularity year after year. Open Air Weekends has become a place where our community and visitors can connect, enjoy local businesses and spend quality time with family and friends,” said Mayor Michael Prue. “We are proud to host this event, which has become an attraction for the entire region!”

To learn more about Open Air Weekends, follow this link.