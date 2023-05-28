Open Air Weekends return to Amherstburg

Open Air Weekends in Amherstburg on Saturday June 12, 2021 (Alana Hadadean / CTV News) Open Air Weekends in Amherstburg on Saturday June 12, 2021 (Alana Hadadean / CTV News)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver