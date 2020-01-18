Ontario ticket takes Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Saturday, January 18, 2020 10:50AM EST Last Updated Saturday, January 18, 2020 11:04AM EST
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
LONDON, ONT. -- A single winning ticket was sold in Vaughn Ontario for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The draw also offered two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, but neither were won.
The jackpot for the next Lotto max draw on Jan. 21 will be approximately $12 million.