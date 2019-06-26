Ontario's top court to rule on constitutionality of federal carbon tax
The Ontario Court of Appeal is seen in Toronto on Monday, April 8, 2019. Interested Canadians will have a rare opportunity this week to watch Ontario's top court sort out a federal-provincial legal battle over carbon pricing. It will be the first time in more than a decade cameras are being allowed in the Court of Appeal to livestream an event. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 12:51PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario's top court will release its ruling on the constitutionality of the federal carbon tax on Friday.
The Court of Appeal heard arguments over four days in April, after the Progressive Conservative government challenged the levy.
Ontario says the tax undermines co-operative federalism by allowing Ottawa to step into areas of provincial authority.
Other provinces have launched similar challenges, and Saskatchewan is appealing to the Supreme Court of Canada after losing its court challenge last month.
Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal found that establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under federal jurisdiction.
Premier Doug Ford has said that if carbon tax opponents lose in the courts, they will win at the ballot box in October -- federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has promised he'd scrap it.