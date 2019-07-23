

Families and businesses in rural and remote communities can look forward to high-speed internet and better cell phone service, according to the provincial government.

Ontario Premier Ford Doug Ford announced Tuesday the province's first-ever, $315 million plan to improve and expand service to help people stay connected, and open Ontario for business and jobs.

"Our government committed to help businesses, families, and farms stay connected - no matter where they live," said Ford. "Too many families and businesses in rural and remote communities are being left behind.”

Ford said Open for Business has to mean Open for Everybody.

“Our investment will get shovels in the ground, get infrastructure built, and get people and business connected. With our plan, businesses, families and workers can count on an Ontario that will move faster than ever before."

The plan includes a $150-million commitment for a new broadband fund, which will leverage private sector funding along with support from other levels of government, to drive investment and expansion to unserved and underserved communities.

Ontario's plan is expected to generate up to $1 billion in total investment over five years, resulting in new connections for up to 220,000 homes and businesses. This will lead to community, social and economic benefits well beyond the provincial investment.