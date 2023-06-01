Ontario reveals details on Highway 3 widening and Highway 401 interchange projects

The Ontario government is announcing more details on the widening of Highway 3 and a new interchange connecting Highway 401 to Lauzon Parkway.

The province has awarded a contract to design, build and finance the widening of Highway 3 between Essex and Leamington. GIP Paving Inc. has been awarded the contract to widen the highway from two to four lanes.

Officials say the highway expansion project is a priority for the province along with plans to help the City of Windsor build a new interchange connecting Highway 401 to Lauzon Parkway.

“This new contract marks an important milestone as we get it done by expanding and widening Highway 3 and connecting Highway 401 to Lauzon Parkway for the growing Windsor region,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Right across the province, our government is making historic investments in roads and highways to tackle gridlock, connect communities and build our economy.”

The goal is to improve road safety and keep people and goods moving in southwestern Ontario.

The Highway 3 expansion project includes:

• Widening Highway 3 from two to four lanes for 15.6 kilometres between Essex and Leamington;

• Widening five existing intersections and adding traffic signals to three intersections that currently operate without signals;

• Permanently closing four side road intersections to improve road safety along the corridor; and

• Resurfacing existing lanes.

Widening Highway 3 to four lanes from Essex to Leamington is one of 40 projects identified in the government’s Connecting the Southwest: A Draft Transportation Plan for Southwestern Ontario, to better connect communities and create a safe and reliable transportation network.

"Highway 3 is vital to Leamington’s connectivity and economy. That is why we are so pleased to see the Ontario government taking action to improve safety and access by awarding a contract to widen this critical piece of infrastructure. This will ensure residents remain able to travel to where they need to go, while supporting good local jobs in our community,” said Leamington Mayor Hilda Macdonald.

Early project work and detail design is currently underway with construction expected to begin in 2024. Construction is also underway to widen Highway 3 from Maidstone Avenue to Arner Townline in Essex and is expected to be completed in Fall 2023.

The government is also supporting Windsor by initiating a procurement for an Environmental Assessment and design of a new interchange connecting Highway 401 to Lauzon Parkway. The interchange aims to support increased opportunities for trade and better access to the Windsor-Detroit border.

“Building a new interchange to connect Highway 401 to Lauzon Parkway will be a gamechanger for the City of Windsor and I want to thank Premier Ford and Minister Mulroney for working with us to advance this important project,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.