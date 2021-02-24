WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Public Library users will soon be able to rent a pass to explore nature and visit an Ontario Park free of charge.

The WPL is participating in the Ontario Parks Day-Use Vehicle Permit Library Lending Program which allows customers to borrow a day pass that offers park access for one vehicle to more than 100 provincial parks in Ontario.

The program starts March 1 and is part of a commitment to help Ontario residents spend more time outdoors in nature by making it easier and more affordable.

Included in the day-use vehicle package is a coupon for $5 off a future daily permit purchase at Ontario Parks.

WPL has nine passes, one at each branch, available on a first come first served basis.

The pass will be loaned out for seven days, passes cannot be placed on hold and cannot be renewed.

The Ontario Parks website has a full list of parks that can be visited using the pass.