

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's ombudsman is looking into how the province investigates patient complaints and incident reports about ambulance services.

Paul Dube says he is launching the probe after hearing from families of patients who expressed concerns about how the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care's emergency health services land/air branch conducts reviews of serious incidents.

The reviews are required whenever someone transported in an ambulance is harmed, dies or suffers as a result of delays or similar issues.

Dube says the cases he has heard indicate a "potential systemic problem."

He says this is not about reinvestigating what happened to specific patients but ensuring transparent and robust oversight.

The ombudsman asks that anyone with relevant information contact his office.