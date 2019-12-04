TORONTO -- Ontario's auditor general says the province's climate change plan is unlikely to meet its emissions-reductions targets -- and that the government acknowledges it.

Bonnie Lysyk says in her annual report that under the current plan greenhouse gas emissions will only be reduced by between 6.3 and 13 megatonnes.

The Progressive Conservative government has said its "Made in Ontario" climate change plan would reduce emissions by 17.6 megatonnes by 2030.

Lysyk says the starting point for emissions was underestimated because it included several green programs that were actually cancelled by the Tories.

She says some reductions were double-counted or overstated, while others aren't backed up by policies to achieve those reductions.

The auditor says the government's own analysis shows that the current initiatives in the climate change plan will only reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10.9 megatonnes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 4, 2019.