The province’s Minister of Agriculture met with grain farmers and other stakeholders regarding a widespread poisonous mould, which has shown up on some feed corn.

Ernie Hardeman posted on Twitter that last evening's meeting in Toronto on Vomitoxin involved representatives from the across the agri-food sector.

The minister felt it was productive as there was a general consensus to work together and plan to meet again.

Some farmers say they're frustrated as their harvested corn is turned away at some elevators because of excessive levels of Vomitoxin, but is accepted at other elevators.

They claim their losses are mounting.

Hardeman is encouraging farmers insured with Agricorp to check into the agency’s corn salvage benefit program on its website.