Ontario Liberals meet in Toronto this weekend ahead of spring vote
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne at the Confederation of Tomorrow 2.0 Conference in Toronto on Tuesday December 12, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 10:11AM EST
TORONTO - Ontario Liberal Party members gather in Toronto this weekend for their annual general meeting with less than 100 days to go before the next provincial election.
Hundreds of party volunteers, members and Liberal legislators from across the province will take part in strategy and planning sessions for the coming vote.
The three-day event starts today with a candidate showcase at a downtown Toronto hotel.
Premier Kathleen Wynne will deliver a keynote speech to delegates Saturday afternoon.
Also scheduled to speak at the event is Grey Cup-winning Toronto Argonauts coach Marc Trestman.
Ontario's provincial election is set for June 7.