Ontario legislature resumes after longest break in nearly 25 years
Queen's Park is seen here in this file photo.
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 6:22AM EDT
TORONTO - Ontario's legislature resumes session today, after the longest recess in nearly a quarter century.
Politicians normally return for the fall session in early September, but the five-month break meant the house didn't sit during the federal election campaign.
Premier Doug Ford's Conservative government returns not only to the new session, but to a different political landscape than when Queen's Park was shuttered in June.
Ford shuffled his cabinet last spring in what was a major reset for his government, which had been plagued by months of public backlash and negative headlines.
The criticism was mostly due to funding cuts and a $30-million court battle against the federally mandated carbon tax -- a fight the province says it intends to continue.
The Tories are promising to strike a new tone this session, with House Leader Paul Calandra saying the government wants to move away from the partisan squabbles and regular standing ovations that were a fixture in the legislature during its first year in power.