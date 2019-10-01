

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Inspectors from the provincial Labour Ministry will hold a workplace safety blitz in an effort to prevent the most common worker injuries.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the three-month project will see inspectors focus on musculoskeletal injury and respiratory illness prevention.

In 2017, musculoskeletal injuries accounted for approximately one-third of lost-time injury claims accepted by the province's Workplace Safety and Insurance Board.

The inspections will also look at ways to prevent breathing hazards including gases, dusts, vapours and fumes that can lead to illnesses.

McNaughton says staff have been reaching out to employers about the inspections for a number of weeks.

He says the blitz is part of a broader government strategy to improve workplace health and safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.