WINDSOR, ONT. -- The province has finalized changes to Ontario’s blue box recycling program that is expected to take effect between 2023-2025.

It will standardize the blue box program across more than 250 municipalities and shift the cost to operate it from communities to waste producers — a move it estimates will save $156 million a year.

On Thursday, Ontario's Environment Minister Jeff Yurek announced more communities would have access to the recycling program and that more items can eventually be put in the bins.

Single-use products like stir sticks and plastic cups will eventually be accepted along with things like straws, plastic cutlery and packaging.

Yurek says the program will also now mean additional items will be accepted in blue boxes including plastic cups, foils, trays and bags.

Yurek says the provincial blue box program would be consolidated into a standard program and that all communities except for the far north will have access to recycling services by 2026.

Currently, municipalities determine what can and cannot be accepted in the blue box.

Ontario also intends to expand blue box services to some long-term car homes, apartment buildings, retirement homes and schools. There are also plans to increase recycling bins at public parks, playgrounds and transit stations.

Minister Yurek said there shouldn’t be any service disruptions to recycling as the province transitions.