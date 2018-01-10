

CTV Windsor





Ontario is inviting the public to vote on ideas submitted through Budget Talks, an online consultation to develop policies that will be part of the province’s future.

This year more than 700 ideas were submitted in five focus areas including child care, seniors, small business, students and healthy living.

Up to $5 million is available in Ontario's 2018 Budget to implement the most popular ideas.

Visit Ontario.ca/Budgettalks to vote for your three favourite ideas before 5 p.m., January 26, 2018.

Selected ideas will be announced as part of the upcoming 2018 Budget.

In 2017, people submitted 404 ideas, wrote 923 comments and casted 19,229 votes as part of Budget Talks.