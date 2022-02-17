Ontario invests in long-term care across Windsor-Essex County

The provincial government says 200 new long-term care beds and 504 current beds will be upgraded at three facilities in Windsor and one in Amherstburg.

Here is break down of the announcement made Thursday:

192 upgraded beds at Banwell Gardens Care Centre in Windsor. The new 192-bed home will be built close to the existing 142-bed home, construction is expected to start in Summer 2022.

11 new and 181 upgraded beds allocated to Berkshire Care Centre. A modern, new 192-bed home will be built in Windsor to replace the existing 231-bed home, construction is expected to start in Summer 2023.

88 new and 72 upgraded beds allocated to Regency Park Long-Term Care Home. A modern, new 160-bed home will be built in Windsor to replace the existing 72-bed home, construction is expected to start in Winter 2023.

101 new and 59 upgraded beds allocated to Chateau Park Long-Term Care Home, currently a 59-bed home in Windsor which will be moving to Amherstburg. This project will create a brand new 160-bed home in Amherstburg, construction is expected to start in Fall 2023.

Minister of Long-Term Care Paul Calandra says the government is putting the funding into the “fiscal framework.”

“This is guaranteed funding,” says Calandra. “The licences are being given to the proponents who will begin immediately sourcing the land or beginning the process with their municipality to get shovels in the ground as soon as possible. “

The government says there are also 361 new beds and 759 upgraded bed projects in development or under construction across Essex County.