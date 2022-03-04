Ontario introducing new legislation to ensure military reservists have 'day job' protection

The Ontario government is introducing new legislation that, if passed, would ensure military reservists who are training or deployed can return to their civilian livelihoods.

Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton made the announcement in Windsor on Friday.

He said the Working for Workers Act would help ease the shortage of reservists the Canadian Armed Forces is facing and recognize the tremendous sacrifice the workers make.

“Ontario’s brave men and women in the Canadian Armed Forces put their lives on hold to protect our freedom. If reservists are training or deployed their jobs should be waiting for them when they return home,” said McNaughton.

McNaughton said it is “unacceptable” to ask Canadians to choose between their career and serving their country.

As a result of the pandemic, he said the Canadian Armed Forces is experiencing shortages of reservists and troops, putting a heavier burden on current reservists and military operations.

If passed, this change would expand job-protected leave for reservists who are deployed or need to participate in military training, which often requires time off their day job. It would also make the leave available after three months of continuous employment – down from the current requirement of six months.

"This Bill will provide much needed stability and support to those reservists who wish to deepen their experience within the military, without putting their civilian livelihoods at risk,” said Nick Booth

CEO of the True Patriot Love Foundation, Canada’s Foundation for the Military Community.

These measures are part of Ontario’s ambitious plan to attract the best workers from across Canada – and around the world – by making the province the best place to live, work and raise a family. This legislation also includes foundational rights for digital platform workers, a requirement for employers to disclose their electronic monitoring of employees and several red tape reductions to encourage out-of-province workers to help fill the generational labour shortage.

As of March 2020, the Canadian Forces is comprised of approximately 27,000 Reserve Force members. Of these members, approximately 11,000 are living in Ontario.